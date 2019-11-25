Pets & Animals

Chihuahua drives across 4 lane road after putting car in reverse

SLIDELL, Louisiana -- Police say a Chihuahua caused a car crash by somehow putting the car in reverse.

The Slidell Police Department tweeted photos of the five pound dog.



Police say the dog's owners got out of the car to pump gas.

SEE ALSO: Dog left alone in car drives in circles for an hour
EMBED More News Videos

One neighbor said the dog is a better driver than most people, despite hitting a mailbox.



That's when the car suddenly went into reverse, crossed a four-lane road, and ended up at another gas station.

Police say there were minor injuries in the crash, but aren't saying who was hurt.

In photos, the dog appears fine.

RELATED:
Rescue puppy named Narwhal born with tail on his head
Stray with nose growth lovingly named Rudi the Red-Nosed Chihuahua
Abuse survivor Gus the dog recognized nationally as hero dog
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalslouisianacar crashcar accidentdog
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wild hogs may have attacked woman found dead in front yard
Search continues for suspect who killed young father in garage
Family demands accountability from UT, alumni group
Why it may be easier to go out the Gulf Fwy for holiday shopping
Return of rain chances could affect your travel, holiday plans
Man answering his door shot and killed in Kingwood
Charming Charlie to reopen 3 local stores after sudden closure
Show More
Lizzo's Elsik HS band director recognized her talent early on
ABC13's Morning News
Judge grants pre-trial release to Liberty Co. District Attorney
Full list of 2019 American Music Awards winners, nominees
USPS wants more kids in need to write to Operation Santa
More TOP STORIES News