Pets & Animals

That is not a shark: Video shows bird carrying large fish over Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. -- There's been a video circulating on social media showing what users are saying is a bird carrying a shark through the sky over Myrtle Beach.

But is that what really happened?

While the sea creature might be large, Ed Piotrowski, chief meteorologist with local media outlet WPDE, said it's actually a large Spanish mackerel being carried by an osprey.

Footage shot by Tennessee native Ashley White from the 17th floor of an apartment building where she was staying on vacation shows the fish wriggling around trying to escape capture as the bird carries it high above the beach.

The bird had grabbed the fish with its talons on June 22.

Osprey birds are, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, "locally known as fish hawks or fish eagles."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssouth carolinabeachesbirdssharksfish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Greg Abbott issues statewide mask order
Houston attorney planning to sue to stop Texas mask order
Gruesome details show how soldier may have been killed
Houston Astros return to the field for summer camp workouts
Austin PD no longer arrests for small amounts of marijuana
One more hazy day before changes arrive this weekend
Washington Redskins no more? NFL team reviewing name
Show More
NFL to play Black anthem before Week 1 games: AP
Stay home and celebrate July 4th with these events
State lawmakers call botched Harding Street raid audit a 'scam'
Texas GOP to proceed with in-person convention in Houston
Woman blames fractured eye socket, broken wrist on deputy
More TOP STORIES News