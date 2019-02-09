PETS & ANIMALS

VIDEO: Lost sea otter baby reunites with mother

EMBED </>More Videos

Cameras captured a sweet reunion in California this week: the moment a sea otter recognized her lost pup.

MORRO BAY, California --
Cameras captured a sweet reunion in California this week: the moment a sea otter recognized her lost pup.

"It was a really great moment," said Aliah Meza from the Marine Mammal Center.
KEYT reports the center had received a call about a stranded otter pup who was only a couple of days old.

"When we came, it was crying out," said Diana Kramer, who also works at the center.

After searching for about an hour, the mother and her pup were together again.

"Mom was very happy to get the pup back," Mezza said. "She grabbed him and swam off back into the group."

Experts said otter pups can become separated from their mothers during storms or high tide.

"Or sometimes if there's a lot of people getting really close either on kayaks or on the beach," Kramer said.

Sea otter pups need their mothers to survive.

"Because they are so dependent on mom, this is the ideal outcome for them," Kramer said.

The Marine Mammal Center encourages beachgoers to give them a call, when they see animals in distress.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsbaby animalsreunionu.s. & worldCalifornia
PETS & ANIMALS
Trio wanted for allegedly abusing their dogs
Video captures mountain lion chasing deer into backyard pool
Hero pit bull breaks out of home and saves family from gas leak
Vets bring nearly frozen, unresponsive cat back to life
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Thieves swipe suitcase and $700 from car parked in driveway
2nd woman accuses Virginia official of sexual assault
Armed robber with 'very large nose' targets dry cleaner twice
Heartwarming video shows men helping elderly woman into van
What was found in home after deadly drug raid: HPD warrant
Trio wanted for allegedly abusing their dogs
'50 Shades' suburban home listing includes an adult den
VIDEO: Woman struck in hit-and-run while walking with driver's ex
Show More
H-E-B to open Third Ward's first new grocery in 3 decades
Entire neighborhood learns how to sign with deaf baby
Mom convicted in death of baby found in maggot-infested diaper
Nation's largest fruit tree sale coming is here
Man pleads no contest to stalking Rihanna at Hollywood home
More News