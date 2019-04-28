Pets & Animals

VIDEO: Killer Whales play with food, teach calf how to hunt

SAN FRANCISCO -- A rare sight was caught on camera- killer whales playing with their food.

Monterey Bay Whale Watch shared the video showing the orcas tossing a salmon. They were also chasing seabirds and teaching the calf to hunt by practicing with the birds.

Experts say it's very unusual to see killer whales do this for so long.

Orcas don't follow a predictable seasonal migration pattern and tend to go where the food is.
