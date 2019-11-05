VIDEO: Dog rescued from roof of Rhode Island home

PAWTUCKET, R.I. -- A Good Samaritan is being credited with the act of kindness after rescuing a dog from the roof of a Rhode Island home.
Daylue Goah was looking out of his third-floor window a few weeks ago, when he said he saw a dog that somehow managed to get on the roof of his neighbor's home, WJAR reported.
The dog started pacing back and forth, and neighbors called for help.
"I pulled out my phone and started to document it," Goah said. "I'm just like, 'Oh my god, don't do that, don't do that. Wait for help. Wait for help.'"
Goah said at the time, the dog's owner wasn't home.
"When I saw the animal control car, I'm like, 'Okay, help is finally here'. Then, when they left again, I'm like, 'Oh, my god. He's being left alone'," said Goah.
The dog's owner arrived moments later and so did a Good Samaritan, who came to help.
The unidentified man climbed onto the roof while the dog's owner was inside of the home helping.
Goah said the Good Samaritan and the dog's owner "made magic happen."
"After several minutes of persuading the dog, he eventually went on top of the roof, got the dog, and went close to the owner. (He) passed the dog through the sunroof and rescued the dog," Goah said.
Goah said the dog's owner told him he didn't know the man who saved his pooch from the roof.
"There are people who care even when they don't know you," said Goah.
According to Goah, the dog's owner said he believed the dog got out through a window on the top floor.
