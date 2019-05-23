Pets & Animals

VIDEO: Cat throws haymakers at coyote in fight outside home

ALTADENA, California -- A coyote was confronted by a cat outside a home and the feline stood its ground, fighting the wild animal and scaring it away.

The spat was captured on a home doorbell camera.

The residents say the cat, who isn't their pet, was apparently protecting their home.

The feisty feline swiped at the coyote as it tried to walk past a couple of times, but the pet showed it wasn't a scaredy-cat. The pair chased each other around parked car in the driveway of the home before the coyote took off.

The homeowner said the cat wasn't harmed during the encounter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscaliforniapetcoyotescatscaught on videosurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News