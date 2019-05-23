VIDEO: Cat throws haymakers at coyote in fight outside home

ALTADENA, California -- A coyote was confronted by a cat outside a home and the feline stood its ground, fighting the wild animal and scaring it away.The spat was captured on a home doorbell camera.The residents say the cat, who isn't their pet, was apparently protecting their home.The feisty feline swiped at the coyote as it tried to walk past a couple of times, but the pet showed it wasn't a scaredy-cat. The pair chased each other around parked car in the driveway of the home before the coyote took off.The homeowner said the cat wasn't harmed during the encounter.