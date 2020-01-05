Pets & Animals

It's like Uber in the barn, black cat hitches ride on potbellied pig

CONVERSE, Ind. -- Animals do the darnedest things and when it is caught on video, it can make for a truly enjoyable moment.

Look no further than what happened inside an Indiana barn on New Year's Day.

A black cat named Louie and a potbellied pig, who goes by the name Stella, just woke up after taking a nap.

Louie managed to hitch a ride on top of Stella and the pig wandered around the barn while the cat enjoyed the lift.

Their owner realized this little jaunt had been going on for several minutes so she grabbed her camera to record it.

Whether Stella is going to charge Louie for his ride, they'll have to work it out. We're not sure what the rideshare rates are in a barn.

Stella, by the way, is just a year old and considered the barn mascot.

Her owner says when Stella isn't wandering around with all her animal friends, she is eating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsfunny videobuzzworthysocietycatsanimalanimal newscute animalswatercooler
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texans defeat Bills 22-19 after overtime in Wild Card game
'He helped everybody': Family remembers father after hit-and-run
Man charged after death of his fiancée days after proposing
Two brothers share playoff pregame fun with JJ Watt
Trump says 52 targets already lined up if Iran retaliates
Pink pledges to donate $500k to help battle Australian wildfires
Suspect chased men with machete while yelling racial slurs: Police
Show More
Man dead, woman injured during shooting at apartment complex
HPD officers shoot armed suspect in NE Houston
Parents of student who died tackling shooter suing school
Man shot to death during house party in north Harris County
Thousands in Baghdad mourn Iranian general killed by US
More TOP STORIES News