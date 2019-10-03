animal news

VIDEO: Bertha the chicken is a 'serial leaper' who loves apples

GISLINGHAM, England -- Bertha has a favorite snack, and she is willing to work to get it.

Bertha is a 14-month-old meat chicken that her owner, Melissa Baker, keeps as a pet.

Baker recorded this video of Bertha enthusiastically jumping to reach apples from a bush in her backyard and posted it on Facebook.

Baker said that "Apples are her favorite, although she is not fussy due to her breed," she added.

Baker now has 12 chickens, including a bantam chicken named Sharon.
