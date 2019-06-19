Pets & Animals

Venomous snake bites woman doing laundry in Pennsylvania

MOUNT PENN, Pennsylvania -- A venomous snake that was lurking in a Berks County basement bit a woman who was doing laundry.

The copperhead sprang out from the foundation wall Tuesday.

The home is at the base of Neversink Mountain, which experts say is a common breeding ground for venomous snakes.

The woman's boyfriend says she's in good condition.

The Fish and Boat Commission captured the snake and relocated it back in the wild.

Officials believe the reptile was trying to shield itself from the rainy weather.

SEE ALSO: 5-foot-long snake bites baby lying on kitchen floor
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalspennsylvaniapa. newssnakeu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News