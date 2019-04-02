Pets & Animals

Two rare white lion cubs born in Crimea safari park

EMBED <>More Videos

Two rare white lion cubs have been born in the Taygan lion park near Belogorsk several days ago but haven't been named yet. (March 29)

Two rare white lion cubs have been born in a Crimean safari park.

The male and female cubs arrived in the Taygan lion park near Belogorsk several days ago but haven't been named yet.

Their mother, Milady, became a mother for the second time, after giving birth last year as well.

There are about 300 white lions in the world - many of them in captivity.

The Taygan park, the first lion park in Europe, was established by enthusiast Oleg Zubkov in 2006 and now houses 60 big cats.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssafarirare birth
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Deadly KMCO chemical plant fire in Crosby
CROSBY EXPLOSION: What is KMCO, site of deadly blast
Houston ISD cancels some activities due to plant fire
Workers crawl under gate to escape blast at KMCO plant in Crosby
'Tox-Doc' explains the dangers of the smoke from plant fire
What is Isobutylene?
Isobutylene health hazards you should know about
Show More
Warehouse fire burns in north Harris County
6 devastating fires in Houston history since 1947
Defense shifts focus to teen's brother in killing of parents
Police arrest suspect Eric Holder in Nipsey Hussle shooting
2 teenage boys electrocuted while rescuing dog from canal
More TOP STORIES News