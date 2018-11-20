HOLIDAY

'Peas,' 'Carrots' spared via presidential pardon in annual Thanksgiving ceremony

EMBED </>More Videos

(Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Photo)

WASHINGTON D.C. --
In an annual ceremony Tuesday, President Trump pardoned Peas the turkey. Peas and the other National Thanksgiving Turkey candidate, Carrots, will live out the rest of their days on a farm.


First lady Melania Trump joined her husband for the act of mercy carried out during a light-hearted ceremony in the White House Rose Garden.

RELATED: Fun facts about the presidential turkey pardon

President Trump began his remarks by extending holiday wishes to the country.

"On behalf of the entire Trump family, I want to wish all Americans a very very happy Thanksgiving."

As is tradition, he went on to say that both Peas and Carrots will be spared this year. The two turkeys will live out the rest of their days at Gobbler's Rest, an enclosure on the Virginia Tech campus where the public can visit them.

In his speech, the president took the time to poke fun at Democrats and the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals--which has overturned multiple Executive Orders signed by Trump.

EMBED More News Videos

The president took the time to poke fun at Democrats and the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.



"Even though peas and carrots have received a presidential pardon, I have warned them that House Democrats are likely to issue them both subpoenas. None the less in the spirit of Thanksgiving, I will be issuing both Peas and Carrots a presidential pardon. Unfortunately, I can't guarantee that they won't be enjoined by the Ninth Circuit. Always happens."

President George H.W. Bush established the annual turkey pardon tradition in 1989 by sparing a 50-pound bird.

Trump was traveling to his Florida estate later Tuesday to spend the Thanksgiving holiday with family.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsthe white housePresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpthanksgivinghistoryholiday
HOLIDAY
Fun facts about the turkey pardoning ceremony
How to cook a Thanksgiving dinner
Restaurants offer a spin on traditional Thanksgiving dishes
More help coming to families with homes ruined by Harvey
More holiday
PETS & ANIMALS
Fun facts about the turkey pardoning ceremony
Dead whale had 115 plastic cups, 2 flip-flops in its stomach
Dolphin found shot to death on Manhattan Beach
Spring firefighters revive cats after house fire
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Black Friday shoppers line up at Best Buy in the Woodlands
Chilling new details revealed in missing woman investigation
UNSOLVED MURDERS: Renewed search for local couple's killer
SOCIAL EMERGENCY?! Users say Instagram, Facebook are down
6 students from all-boys school arrested on sex charges
Texas groups urge Whataburger to stop using Styrofoam cups
Dad offered girl as child bride to highest bidder
Tijuana arrests 34 Central America migrants on minor charges
Show More
Dead whale had 115 plastic cups, 2 flip-flops in its stomach
Dallas dad arrested for shooting 2-year-old son to death
Mercy Hospital gunman: What we know
Snoop Dogg receives Hollywood Walk of Fame star
Family adopts toddler 20 years after they adopted her sister
More News