PETS & ANIMALS

Trucker saves beagles thrown from vehicle on New York highway

EMBED </>More Videos

A pair of beagle mixes are on the mend after authorities say someone threw them out of a moving vehicle on a snowy New York highway.

WHITNEY POINT, New York --
A pair of beagle mixes are recovering after authorities say someone threw them out of a moving vehicle on a snowy New York highway. The dogs were rescued by a passing trucker, but one was so badly mangled that a front leg had to be amputated.

New York State Police on Saturday asked for the public's help in finding the suspect or suspects in the incident Wednesday morning on Interstate 81 near Whitney Point, about 16 miles north of Binghamton. So far, they said, they have no leads.

"These animals have been through a lot, and people need to understand that this is not OK," said Amberly Ondria, shelter manager for the Broome County Humane Society. "This is not something that should be done."

The trucker told investigators that the dogs were thrown out of the right, rear window of a dirty, rusty Dodge Durango heading north toward Cortland.

State police said the trucker immediately stopped his big rig and brought the dogs to safety, scooping up the one that was severely injured while the other one, unscathed other than a few abrasions, followed on his own.

State troopers bandaged the badly injured dog and splinted his leg on the side of the highway, keeping him warm with a blanket and the trucker's sweatshirt. Meanwhile, the other dog gobbled half a box of dog biscuits.

The dogs were later renamed Trooper, for the state troopers who aided them, and Adam, after the trucker. Trooper is 6 to 8 years old, Ondria said. Adam is about a year old.

Trooper suffered a compound fracture of his distal radius and ulna on the front right leg that was amputated and a hairline fracture of the ulna on the left front leg, as well as broken ribs and contusions to his lungs and shoulder, the humane society said.

Because of the damage to his left leg, Trooper will require assistance getting around and perhaps even a harness to stabilize him, Ondria said.

"He has quite the road to recovery ahead of him," she said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalscrimedogstrucksanimal rescuerescueu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Woman's pup-filled Christmas card spreads stray dog awareness
Houston SPCA offering lower adoption fees at Neiman Marcus
Trainer seeks answers after K-9 officer dumped at animal shelter
Dog rescued after being thrown down trash chute
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Woman trapped inside burning car dies after crashing
Club manager shot trying to stop fight during closing time
Houston high school athletes celebrate signing day
Two city of Houston hacks reveal system weaknesses: expert
Woman found dead in hotel freezer was locked inside: Lawyer
Women are sending love letters to convicted killer Chris Watts
E. Loop to stay closed through end of week due to bridge repair
Plan to put freeways underground raises flood concerns
Show More
Woman who wanted to see world before going blind vanishes
Pizza customer called 'White Trash' on delivery receipt
Woman accused of stealing designer handbags and shoes
Uber driver accused of threatening to rape passenger
Thieves steal $11,000 in tools and shoot family's dog
More News