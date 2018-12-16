A former police dog named Ringo, who was believed to be living in retirement with his handler, was dumped at a Mississippi animal shelter.
The man who trained Ringo now wants answers.
"I don't know that there is a word for being both hurt and mad but I was both of them. And I still am. You know it's just, you just don't turn your back on something like that that's been with you for nine years," said Randy Hare, who trained Ringo at the Alpha K-9 training center in Jackson.
"Next thing we knew, we got a call from an animal shelter in Madison that Ringo was actually being housed there and up for adoption," he told WLBT-TV.
Ringo, a labrador retriever who worked nine years for the Jackson Police Department, was adopted by Hare after the shelter called him.
"All I have to go on as far as Jackson Police Department is what's happened in the past. I know they have a new administration. I actually hope that they do better than they have in the past. But all I have to go on is the past. So for me, no," Hare said.
The Jackson Police Department said they were made aware of the issue and re-assigned Ringo's former handler to patrol duty, something many are calling a demotion.
The department released a statement that said they hold their canines in high regard, and that they are family.
However, Hare is hesitant to train police dogs for the department in the future.
When JPD found out about the issue, they implemented quarterly welfare checks for their K-9s, both active and retired.
Hare said he's thankful for people calling and checking in with him to adopt Ringo, but said the retired officer is very happy with his new home.
