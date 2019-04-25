Pets & Animals

Tiger attacks founder of Arizona nonprofit animal rescue

PHOENIX, Arizona -- A Bengal tiger has attacked a nonprofit animal rescue's founder in northwestern Arizona and will not be put down after the man said it was his fault.

Keepers of the Wild said Wednesday on Facebook that founder Jonathan Kraft was working to protect animals from heavy rain, lightning and hail during a Monday storm when Bowie the tiger pushed a gate and attacked.

Kraft took the blame for what he called an "accident" and said "these situations occur when there is human error."

Kraft was taken to a hospital with two broken bones and other wounds.

The sanctuary said the declawed tiger used his teeth to hold Kraft until staff intervened.

Kraft will be recovering for several months.

The group said Bowie is fine and will not be euthanized.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsarizonawild animalsanimal newsanimal attacku.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News