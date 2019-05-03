wild animals

Three-eyed snake found along highway in Humpty Doo, Australia

HUMPTY DOO, Australia -- Park rangers in Australia made an unusual discovery along the side of the highway: a snake with a third, functioning eye on the top of its head.

Rangers found the 15-inch juvenile snake near Arnhem Highway in Humpty Doo, a town in Australia's Northern Territory about 45 minutes outside of Darwin.



According to Northern Territory Parks and Wildlife, rangers conducted an x-ray and determined that the snake only had one skull, so the extra eye was not the product of a second head that had fused into the snake's main head during development. Rather, the snake likely experienced some form of mutation early on in its development that caused it to develop the third eye.

"It is extremely unlikely that this is from environmental factors and is almost certainly a natural occurrence as malformed reptiles are relatively common," Northern Territory Parks and Wildlife explained.

VIDEO: Two-headed copperhead snake found slithering in Virginia flowerbed
EMBED More News Videos

A Virginia resident found the two-headed copperhead snake in her flowerbed. It eventually ended up at the Wildlife Center of Virginia, where experts conducted radiographs to learn more about the snake's anatomy.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsbizarrewild animalsaustraliasnakeu.s. & world
WILD ANIMALS
3 baby bobcats spotted playing on backyard wall of Arizona home
Great white shark leaps from water to snatch fish: VIDEO
New pocket-sized shark species squirts glowing clouds from pockets
New footage of Deep Blue, one of world's largest great white sharks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News