Thousands of tiny dead fish wash up on Sylvan Beach

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3541458" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Heat and lack of oxygen suffocated thousands of fish at Houston Yacht Club

While everyone is looking forward to enjoying the water this summer, you might have to hold your nose if you live in La Porte.Thousands and thousands of dead fish have washed up on Sylvan Beach this week, and it was all caught on camera.Eyewitness News viewer Juan Martinez said the fish are creating a terrible smell.These fish look just like the ones we showed you last week., surrounding boats at the Houston Yacht Club.State officials said heat depleted the oxygen in the water, causing the fish kills.