Just another day on patrol. 🚓



This cat, um, deer burglar in Kingwood was caught in the act. Nothing appeared to be missing from the home, so our officers let him go with a warning. 🦌 #RelationalPolicing takes many forms including helping our four-legged friends. pic.twitter.com/Xv0odNec8l — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 16, 2018

This home invasion was truly out of the ordinary.A deer broke into a home after wandering the yard and making its way through a window.The homeowner wasn't there at the time, but his kids called him and his wife, and they suggested they call police or animal control.HPD got the situation under control, letting the bewildered creature off with a warning.