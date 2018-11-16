KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) --This home invasion was truly out of the ordinary.
A deer broke into a home after wandering the yard and making its way through a window.
The homeowner wasn't there at the time, but his kids called him and his wife, and they suggested they call police or animal control.
Just another day on patrol. 🚓— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 16, 2018
This cat, um, deer burglar in Kingwood was caught in the act. Nothing appeared to be missing from the home, so our officers let him go with a warning. 🦌 #RelationalPolicing takes many forms including helping our four-legged friends. pic.twitter.com/Xv0odNec8l
HPD got the situation under control, letting the bewildered creature off with a warning.