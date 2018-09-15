ANIMALS

Harris County Animal Shelter in need of help amid major occupancy crisis

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Harris County Animal Shelter is having occupancy issues, forcing shelter officials to make a public cry for help.

"We are way over capacity. I would say triple capacity. Right now, we are at 420 animals and we know more will be coming in tomorrow. We get about 60 to 80 on average a day," explained Kerry McKeel, the senior communications specialist.

More than 100 animals were surrendered in the last 24 hours. The shelter was built to accommodate about 150 animals.

Adding to the space issue is Hurricane Florence. McKeel says the shelter often transports animals to out-of-state shelters with room. The hurricane cancelled this week's transport. Those resources have been diverted to the East Coast.

Adoption is ideal. Many animals are ready to go right now, and fostering is needed, too.

The shelter's website, countypets.com, details the simple process.

"If you could open your home for even just a week or so to give us breathing room, that would be helpful," said McKeel.

The shelter is open from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on the weekends and is located at 612 Canino Road.

