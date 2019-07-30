HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Tails are wagging everywhere for Houston Dog Ranch, a unique and lavish four-acre dream stay-cation for dogs.
What makes Houston Dog Ranch cool, is that each one of the 50 private rustic cabins comes equipped with air conditioning and heat, flat-screen TVs, ceiling fans, chandeliers, lounging furniture and plush bedding. A private doggy door leads to an outdoor porch and yard for lounging.
If your pup is feeling social, they can mosey down the boardwalk to visit their other furry friends at "Rawhide Junction," a quaint little town that includes a General Feed Store, Post Office and Saloon.
Other shared amenities include 2,000 square feet of covered outdoor play space, a 38-foot bone-shaped swimming pool and a newly added dock-diving pool.
"First-time visitors are usually overwhelmed when they arrive," says Houston Dog Ranch owner Tonia Whilden. "I often hear, I want to stay here, or maybe my kids could stay here?"
Tonia, a certified Canine Behavior and Training Specialist has owned and trained dogs as a hobby for many years. She holds a B.A. degree in English and a master's degree in teaching.
She turned her hobby into a career when she decided to put her two greatest passions together, teaching and animals.
"I wanted to create an environment where the focus is not only on the happiness of dogs, but also enhancing the human-dog relationship," she says. "A lot of times the dogs don't want to leave after their visits, because we have all these experiences manufactured just for them in mind.
A nostalgic slice of country, nestled in the heart of the city, the Houston Dog Ranch also offers daily dog day care and behavioral training classes.
Visit HoustonDogRanch.com for more information.
The perfect stay-cation for your 4-legged friend
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News