A man in Needville has quite the story to tell his fishing buddies after he reeled in two alligator gar fish.Jake Pytel was captured using all of his strength to hold up the 90 and 150-pound fish from Tres Palacios River in Matagorda County.One of the fish measured in at 6.5-feet, which is about the same height as Pytel.There's no word yet on what he plans to do with the beasts.