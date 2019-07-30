Pets & Animals

Teen injured by bison in North Dakota national park

MEDORA, N.D. -- A teenage visitor to a national park in North Dakota has been injured by a bison.

Officials at Theodore Roosevelt National Park say the 17-year-old girl from Colorado was on a trail Saturday and walked between two bull bison that had been fighting. One bison charged the teen. She was struck in the back, gored in the thigh and tossed about 6 feet (2 meters) into the air.

Park rangers and Billings County paramedics treated the girl at the scene until she could be taken by helicopter to a Bismarck hospital. Authorities say the teen's condition is stable.

"There was nothing that I did to aggravate him, and then all of a sudden I kind of got this feeling that something was chasing me, and then all of a sudden, he just throws me into the air," the teen said.

Park regulations require that visitors stay at least 25 yards (22.85 meters) away from large animals such as bison, elk, deer and horses.

Last week, a bison charged a 9-year-old girl in Yellowstone, throwing her into the air.

EMBED More News Videos

Bison sends girl flying in the air after charging her



----

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnorth dakotaattacku.s. & worldanimalsteenagers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3-year-old and 8-year-old flown by Life Flight after I-10 crash
Man finds human skull, crucifix, machete in woods in Clear Lake
Sheriff's deputy turned TV actor charged in wife's murder
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
Houston Zoo offering discount with 'Lion King' ticket
Only 10 Harvey victims get repairs in Houston funding program
Capital One data breach affects 100 million customers
Show More
Celebrate National Cheesecake Day with these deals
Man finds frozen baby in box in late mother's freezer
THE 60: Teacher finds 2.12-carat diamond in Arkansas state park
Men's haircuts to keep you cool and stylish this summer
Woman found dead in west Houston parking lot
More TOP STORIES News