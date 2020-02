Teen catches 7 ft. 5 inch 190-pound alligator gar in Fort Bend Co.

NEEDVILLE, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-year-old from Needville has quite the fish tale!Jack Pytel shared photos with ABC13 of his big catch - a 190-pound, 7'5" alligator gar.He said he was in a creek near the Brazos River on Feb. 1 when he hooked the giant fish.Thirty minutes later, he hauled it in.Pytel said he usually releases his catches, but he gave this one to a friend's father.It seems the alligator gar likes to put up a fight.In Anahuac, two fishermen shared that they got a workout pulling in a 172-pound alligator gar on the end of a fishing line.But though these are impressive, they're still not the biggest.According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department , the state record for an alligator gar catch is 302 pounds. It was caught on a trotline in 1953.