NEEDVILLE, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-year-old from Needville has quite the fish tale!
Jack Pytel shared photos with ABC13 of his big catch - a 190-pound, 7'5" alligator gar.
He said he was in a creek near the Brazos River on Feb. 1 when he hooked the giant fish.
Thirty minutes later, he hauled it in.
Pytel said he usually releases his catches, but he gave this one to a friend's father.
It seems the alligator gar likes to put up a fight.
In Anahuac, two fishermen shared that they got a workout pulling in a 172-pound alligator gar on the end of a fishing line.
But though these are impressive, they're still not the biggest.
According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, the state record for an alligator gar catch is 302 pounds. It was caught on a trotline in 1953.
WANT MORE FISH TALES?
Houston fisherman reels in snake with teeth sunk into fish
Hundreds of fish fly out of lake during 'electrofishing'
Man catches 'huge' 350-pound grouper off Florida coast
If you catch this fish in Houston's bayous, don't throw it back
Teen catches 7 ft. 5 inch 190-pound alligator gar in Fort Bend Co.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More