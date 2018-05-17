PETS & ANIMALS

Surprise guest: Gator hides out in family's driveway in Sugar Land

EMBED </>More Videos

A surprise guest showed up to a family's home in Sugar Land: an alligator. (KTRK)

By
SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) --
This isn't the kind of surprise you want to find in your driveway.

A 7-foot alligator was tucked under a family's SUV in Sugar Land overnight, and it appeared that it didn't want to leave.

They called Fort Bend County Sheriff's deputies who had to bring in reinforcements to wrangle the reptile.

"Gator Chris" Stephens with the Texas Gator Squad assisted, and after twisting, turning and thrashing from the gator, it was finally pulled from under the vehicle and released into the Brazos River.

Why did this one end up in someone's driveway? It was apparently on the prowl.

"They go up this time of year. Gators travel a lot at night, going from pond to pond, looking for girlfriends, food, setting up time for mating. That's all that they're doing," Stephens said.

The urge to take pictures of the gator or go near it may be tempting for some, but experts say that's the last thing you should do.

Authorities recommend calling wildlife experts to safely remove alligators.

WATCH: Raw video of gator's rescue and release back into the wild

EMBED More News Videos

Raw video of alligator capture and release in Sugar Land

Follow Jeff on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsalligatoranimal rescueSugar Land
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Company offers 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
Multiple people may have 'sexually molested' pony in barn
Harvey tested co-sheltering pets with their families
Grimes County dogs and horses on the mend after rescue
'Baaaad' boys: Goats wander onto subway tracks in Brooklyn
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News