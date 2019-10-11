service animal

Sully, Pres. George HW Bush's service dog, receiving ASPCA honor

The service dog who was by the side of late Pres. George H.W. Bush is receiving a top honor for his service.

Sully the yellow lab captured the hearts of many, and he has now earned himself a public service award by the ASPCA.

According to the nonprofit animal advocacy group, the award is given to an animal who "demonstrated a commitment to his or her career."

Sully was with Pres. Bush from June 2018 until his death in November.

He will receive the award on Nov. 14 in New York City.

Since the former president's passing, Sully has worked as a facility dog at Walter Reed National Medical Center in Maryland.

His job is to assist injured veterans and their families while also offering them comfort.

SEE ALSO:

Sully the Service dog honors President George H.W. Bush on Memorial Day
EMBED More News Videos

Sully The Service dog remembers former president George H.W. Bush



President George HW Bush's service dog, Sully, recognized at 2018 CNN Heroes awards
EMBED More News Videos

President George HW Bush's service dog, Sully, recognized at 2018 CNN Heroes awards



Service dog 'Sully H.W. Bush' escorted into the Capitol Rotunda
EMBED More News Videos

Service dog 'Sully H.W. Bush' visits Bush 41 at the Capitol Rotunda

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdogu.s. & worldgeorge h.w. bushservice animal
SERVICE ANIMAL
Service dog has adorable encounter with Donald Duck
Elkins High FFA students training future guide dogs
Horse gets aisle seat on plane
Tighter regulations possible after support animal attack on flight
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman left to die in crash as bloodied driver ran
UTMB heart surgeon arrested in child sex crime sting
Babysitter got pizza while kids sparked motel fire: documents
HAPPENING NOW: Astros and Cole rolling with lead in Game 5
Kate Upton recreates Astros Sports Illustrated cover
Seniors want to pass out treats for Halloween, but need candy
Father claims adopted daughter was really adult with dwarfism
Show More
Walmart worker accused of taking upskirt pic of shopper
This 101-year-old sewed the old Astros team's patches
One of Josh Reddick's sons still in hospital
School bus carrying football team overturns on way to game
ABC13 Evening News for October 9, 2019
More TOP STORIES News