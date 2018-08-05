PETS & ANIMALS

Student includes 14-foot long friend in graduation photos

Look at Big Tex's smile!

BEAUMONT, Texas (KTRK) --
With graduation right around the corner for some students, it makes sense to get fun and creative with graduation pictures.

One soon-to-be Texas A&M alumni's, graduation pictures are giving 'see you later alligator,' a whole new meaning.

Makenzie Alexis Noland's graduation photos have captured the attention of many, as she included a special friend with her, an alligator.

The Aggie student shared her photos last Friday with the caption "Not your typical graduation photo."

The photos, taken by Arlie Hammonds, show a sweet and interactive moment in the waters of Gator Country, where Noland interned, and the 14-foot alligator, Big Tex.

Since its publication on Friday, Noland's post has over 200 shares and it only keeps growing.

Noland will be graduating from Texas A&M with a major in Wildlife Ecology.
