Pets & Animals

Stray dog joins Iditarod 2019 sled race

EMBED <>More Videos

A dog in Alaska didn't want to miss out on all the fun, so it joined up with teams on the Iditarod Trail sled dog race.

ALASKA -- There is nothing quite like an adventure, and an impromptu one at that.

A dog in Alaska didn't want to miss out on all the fun, so it joined up with teams on the Iditarod Trail sled dog race, KTUU-TV reports.

As two racers, Pete Kaiser and Ryan Redington's groups came up to the Finger Lake checkpoint, where the dog lives, he decided to jump right in running 30 miles overnight.

Once the race reached rainy pass, the dog was rewarded with some well-deserved rest on a warm bed of straw.

"There was two of them after we left Finger Lake, they jumped out on the trail to follow Pete and then I came up on them and they got spooked and they followed him down the trail and kept going and made it here. Yea, that is the first time have seen that. I have seen dogs at the villages, but they are always contained."

After that adventure, the dog got to experience another trip, this time in the form of a plane ride home.

The Iditarod Sled Race transverses Alaska covering about 1,000 miles.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsalaskacute animalsdogus world
TOP STORIES
Dog saves family as fire destroys their home
Deputy's rescue during house fire captured on body cam
How to avoid a fight over RodeoHouston seats
Stroke survivor brings CBD oil store to The Woodlands
ABC13 named NOAA 'Weather Ready Nation Ambassador'
Rideshare Safety: Helpful tips for using a rideshare service
NASA jet winds up off runway at Ellington Field
Show More
Flight recording suggests crashed cargo jet crew lost control
4 charged with kidnapping child outside Friendswood day care
Stroke prevention key, especially in 'Stroke Belt' of Houston
Noriega and Morales face off in Texas special election
7 of 23 Alabama tornado victims from same family
More TOP STORIES News