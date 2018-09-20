DOGS

Beware, dog lovers: Outbreak linked to contact with puppies

EMBED </>More Videos

Beware, dog lovers: Outbreak linked to contact with puppies

Dog lovers, you could wind up being one sick puppy.

The Centers for Disease Control linked canines to a nationwide stomach bug outbreak.

Over a two-year period, 118 people came down with campylobacter, which is a bacteria that causes diarrhea.

The CDC linked contact of puppies old through Petland stores as the likely source of the outbreak. The organization says it wrapped up its investigation of the outbreak, but still cautioned that illnesses could continue because people may not be aware of the risk.

Seventeen states reported illness linked to the infections, but no deaths were reported.

You can take a deeper look at the outbreak through the CDC's website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsillnessdogsdogcdcu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DOGS
Mushrooms in your yard could be poisonous to your dog
Dog's signs of severe abuse fading after surgery
Abused dog on road to recovery with help from Aggie vets
Shelter animals evacuated ahead of Hurricane Florence
More dogs
PETS & ANIMALS
Mushrooms in your yard could be poisonous to your dog
8 malnourished horses seized from property in Brookshire
No-kill shelter accused of putting down 'multitude' of animals
Rescued dog climbed onto kitchen counter to escape Florence flooding
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Wild storm topples canopy on top of cars in Conroe
Remnants of hurricane, tropical depression combine over Texas
Ex-Southwest worker claims 'whites-only' break room at Hobby
Robbers tie up parents, 4 kids after forcing their way into home
Angry woman's antics at sushi restaurant sparks police chase
45-year-old man dies from West Nile virus in Harris County
Road rage leads to woman clinging to hood of moving car
3 killed in shooting at warehouse in Maryland
Show More
Couple could face questions from convict during kidnap trial
Ground beef recall over E. coli concerns after 1 person dies
Mother arrested for taking phone away from teenage daughter
Check out the new trailer for 'Wreck-It Ralph 2'
Woman with Down syndrome rejected by every sorority
More News