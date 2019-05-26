WATCH: Stingray gives birth to baby rays at beach near San Luis Pass

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5296889" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A mother opossum and her babies are adorably celebrating life and love this Mother's Day at an animal rescue center in California.

SAN LUIS PASS, Texas (KTRK) -- A fisherman received a big surprise when he witnessed a stingray give birth to several baby rays at a beach in San Luis Pass.ABC13 Eyewitness News viewer Christa Bowden said it happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. Saturday.She saw a fisherman reel in a stingray and immediately began filming."Oh my God! She's having babies!" yelled a beachgoer in the video.Bowden said the stingray gave birth to a couple of baby rays, both of which were seen on video making their debut!She said the new mom and her baby rays were immediately put back into the ocean.