WATCH: Stingray gives birth to baby rays at beach near San Luis Pass

ABC13 Eyewitness News viewer Christa Bowden said it happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
She saw a fisherman reel in a stingray and immediately began filming.
"Oh my God! She's having babies!" yelled a beachgoer in the video.
Bowden said the stingray gave birth to a couple of baby rays, both of which were seen on video making their debut!
She said the new mom and her baby rays were immediately put back into the ocean.
