Pets & Animals

Staring at seagulls can stop them from taking your food, study says

When it comes to slowing down those flying food thieves known as seagulls, you might not need a bird of prey after all.

New research suggests the answer could be as simple as eye contact.

EMBED More News Videos

Ocean City using birds of prey to scare off aggressive seagulls. Trish Hartman reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on August 5, 2019.



Scientists at the University of Exeter in England wanted to know if the birds would be slower to snatch food if they knew a human was watching them. So, they put a bag of chips on the ground and waited.

They discovered, on average, it took seagulls 21 seconds longer to swoop in if a person was staring them down.

Another observation? Only 27 of the 74 birds they watched even came near the food.

In turn, they say a small, and aggressive, minority of the seagull population might be giving the rest a bad name.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsjersey shorefoodbirds
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jeffrey Epstein dies by suicide in Manhattan jail, officials say
Firefighter killed in hazmat crash in Liberty County
Man waits for help while bleeding out on ER floor
Yankees GM Cashman mistaken for thief, stopped at gunpoint
Teen appears in court for allegedly killing woman who was riding in SUV
Family mourns the loss of siblings who drowned at Sylvan Beach
Line expected to form night before free immunization drive
Show More
Man arrested for breaking $8,000 Jesus statue in west Houston
Pastor accused of sexually assaulting teen sex abuse victim
Man shot by officers after he allegedly shot 2 people
Athlete arrested after police mistake bird poop for cocaine
Customer with concealed gun kills gas station robbery suspect
More TOP STORIES News