If you're looking for a new furry friend, search no more.Saint Luke's United Methodist Church will be hosting a huge pet adoption Saturday afternoon.Dogs and cats from 'Houston Pets Alive' will be up for adoption from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.For anyone interested, the adoption fee for dogs will be $150 and $75 for cats.The fees include immunizations, microchip and spay/neuter.The event will be located at 3471 Westheimer.