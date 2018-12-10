PETS & ANIMALS

Squirrel climbs onto UPS driver's head during delivery

A UPS driver was caught on camera when a furry friend climbed onto his head.

CHICAGO, Illinois --
A UPS delivery driver got a surprise from a furry friend during a delivery -- and the whole thing was caught on a doorbell camera.

As UPS driver Oscar Luciano waited to hand over a package in Chicago's Lincoln Square neighborhood, a squirrel jumped onto his shoulder.

The tiny creature climbed over Luciano's shoulders and onto his head until the homeowner opened the door.

Luciano said he was a bit startled by the squirrel, but thought the whole incident was funny.
