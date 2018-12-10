Squirrel climbs onto UPS driver's head during delivery

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4435930" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Minnesota man uses CPR skills to rescue injured squirrel

A UPS delivery driver got a surprise from a furry friend during a delivery -- and the whole thing was caught on a doorbell camera.As UPS driver Oscar Luciano waited to hand over a package in Chicago's Lincoln Square neighborhood, a squirrel jumped onto his shoulder.The tiny creature climbed over Luciano's shoulders and onto his head until the homeowner opened the door.Luciano said he was a bit startled by the squirrel, but thought the whole incident was funny.