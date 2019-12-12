Pets & Animals

Squirrel caught stealing package outside Los Angeles apartment

LOS ANGELES, California -- A Los Angeles resident is dealing with a porch pirate, but this is not your typical thief.

Security camera footage captured a squirrel stealing a package outside an apartment.

The furry little bandit was recorded on Tuesday.

But someone saw what it did and returned the package to the owner.

However, this may not be the first time the squirrel did a snatch-and-run.

The man who lives in the apartment says he often finds his packages in nearby bushes.
