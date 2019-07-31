Special puppy with 'mustache' looking for forever home in NYC

The adorable pup is named Salvador Dolly after the Spanish painter Salvador Dali who also had a notable mustache.
Salvador Dolly is currently in foster care with her mom and 10 siblings in Dallas. All of the puppies are 5 weeks old.
They will all be up for adoption through Hearts and Bones Rescue in NYC.
The group rescues the majority of their dogs from the Dallas area before they are transported to New York.
Click here to learn more, make a donation or apply to adopt or foster.
