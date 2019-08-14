Pets & Animals

South Carolina woman attacked by alligator while walking dog

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) -- A South Carolina woman is recovering after being bitten by an alligator near her home in Hilton Head Island.

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources spokesman David Lucas tells news outlets that it happened in the Sun City retirement community on Monday night.

Lucas says a 68-year-old woman was walking her dog about 10 p.m. near her house, which is also near several ponds. He says the 8-to-9-foot-long (2.4-to-2.7-meter-long) gator bit the woman on the wrist and leg. She was treated at the scene and later transported to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, Georgia.

The dog ran way during the attack and was not harmed.

An alligator control agent was called in and the gator was captured and euthanized.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssouth carolinadogalligator
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'A must have': Nearly a fifth of HFD trucks have broken A/C
Fight over puppies ends with man shot in the face
Triple digit heat may have caused mulch fire in NE Houston
Woman with one leg wanted in teen's abduction: police
15 apps parents should know about
Humble teen threatened to blow up plane on Snapchat: police
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
Show More
Thieves caught on camera stealing truck from dealership
Birthday cards wanted for oldest woman in Oklahoma
16-year-old Texas boy dies after being attacked by 3 dogs
NFL teaming with Jay-Z on entertainment and social activism
The Polar Express is coming to Galveston
More TOP STORIES News