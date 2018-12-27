PETS & ANIMALS

Snapchat rolls out lenses specifically designed for dogs

One of Snapchat's most popular filters turns humans into dogs; now, Snapchats newest filters can turn dogs into humans.

Snapchat announced a new feature designed specifically for your four-legged friends: dog lenses.


Snapchat users have been trying to use lenses with their dogs since the feature first rolled out. Unfortunately, the system did not recognize dog faces as well as human faces.

RELATED: WHAT-A-FILTER: Whataburger creates new burger crown for Snapchat users

The company says that is now a problem of the past. The new lenses are supposed to easily recognize dog faces and apply the lens to the correct location.

To learn more about the new dog lenses, visit Snapchat's website.
