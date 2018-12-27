Snapchat rolls out lenses specifically designed for dogs

Snapchat announced a new feature designed specifically for your four-legged friends: dog lenses.
Snapchat users have been trying to use lenses with their dogs since the feature first rolled out. Unfortunately, the system did not recognize dog faces as well as human faces.
The company says that is now a problem of the past. The new lenses are supposed to easily recognize dog faces and apply the lens to the correct location.
To learn more about the new dog lenses, visit Snapchat's website.