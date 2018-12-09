PETS & ANIMALS

Hundreds of reptiles rescued from house fire in Montgomery County

EMBED </>More Videos

A fire sparked by a Christmas tree at a home jeopardized the lives of hundreds of reptiles that were inside.

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) --
Firefighters in Conroe rescued some unlikely victims from a house fire over the weekend.

A fire sparked by a Christmas tree at a home jeopardized the lives of hundreds of reptiles that were inside.

Montgomery County firefighters say it happened at a home in the River Plantation Subdivision.

They say a neighbor noticed the smoke and called for help.

When they arrived, firefighters found more than a hundred snakes and lizards in the second floor of the home.

Officials say no humans were injured in the fire but sadly a few lizards did not make it.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal rescuelizardssnakehouse fireConroe
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Dashcam shows K-9 deputy nearly hitting dog while driving
Rat seen crawling in high school vending machine
Logan Paul's posts controversial video of tiger cub
Dog left paralyzed after apparently being thrown off roof
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Police searching for driver of deadly hit-and-run crash
Man shot and killed at business in NE Houston
7-year-old shot in west Harris County will recover, HCSO says
Boil water notice issued for multiple Houston areas
Former Miss Kentucky accused of sending nude photos to a student
Rising of San Jacinto River due to rainfall leaves many nervous
Mother faces murder charges after her 10-month-old twins drown
Man pulls gun on officer at Buc-ee's parking lot in Richmond
Show More
Flood crews find submerged cars stranded in water overnight
Dashcam shows K-9 deputy nearly hitting dog while driving
Marlboro owner invests $1.8B in cannabis company Cronos
Cool and windy Sunday
Collapsed Alaska highway ramp reopens days after quake
More News