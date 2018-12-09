Firefighters in Conroe rescued some unlikely victims from a house fire over the weekend.A fire sparked by a Christmas tree at a home jeopardized the lives of hundreds of reptiles that were inside.Montgomery County firefighters say it happened at a home in the River Plantation Subdivision.They say a neighbor noticed the smoke and called for help.When they arrived, firefighters found more than a hundred snakes and lizards in the second floor of the home.Officials say no humans were injured in the fire but sadly a few lizards did not make it.