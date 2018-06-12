Snake slips into customer's car at Chick-fil-A

It was an unexpected close encounter with the animal kingdom Monday at a fast-food place.Officers with the Ardmore Police Department and animal control officers went to a Chick-fil-A due to a snake that slid into a customer's car.People tried getting the snake out of the car's engine before an officer armed with a long stick came to the rescue."They worked quickly and got it out when our team couldn't get it out," Chick-fil-A posted online. "Thank you so much, officers! We owe you lunch!"