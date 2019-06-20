Pets & Animals

Sharks seen swimming feet from beachgoers at Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. -- Viral photos on Facebook are reminding beachgoers just how close sharks can be to the shore.

Ginger Gilmer was visiting North Myrtle Beach on June 14 when she noticed people were not the only ones swimming near the sand.

Realizing that they had no idea what was going on, Gilmer decided to start snapping.

She posted the pictures to her Facebook, saying: "Why I go to the beach to get in the pool! SHARKS!!!! Not one person had an idea of what was lurking around them. Can't see the bottom, not swimming in it! #doodoodoodoo"



Her photos have been shared more than 29,000 times.

"I didn't realize they could get that close in shallow water," Gilmer told ABC News.

It's not uncommon for sharks to swim near shores and fishing piers.

Earlier in the month, New Bern teenager Paige Winter said she didn't go more than waist deep in the water when she was bit by a shark.

After she and her father fought off the shark, the 17-year-old had lost part of her leg and two fingers.

RELATED: 'I will be OK:' 17-year-old girl bitten by shark had leg amputated, hands damaged

Since the incident, she's become very vocal, saying she wants it to turn into something positive for sharks and the environment.

"I didn't do something directly to the shark," she told GMA's Robin Roberts. "But I was in his water. That's his house."

As for Gilmer, she said she's just happy she can remind everyone that sharks are in the ocean and they're closer than people may think.

"It was the craziest thing I have ever seen," she said on Facebook. "People had no idea. Just wasn't sure if it was appropriate to yell 'shark' from the 15th floor and cause a panic."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssouth carolinasharksoceansshark attack
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News