Shake Shack donating portion of proceeds to help dogs and cats

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Shake Shack will donate a portion of it's sales each Tuesday in March to an animal rescue.When you order at one of the participating stores, be sure to mention Houston Pets Alive! for 25 percent of your purchase to be donated to the rescue.Participating locations include Shake Shack locations at Rice Village, Houston Galleria and Montrose.Houston Pets Alive! helps to save homeless cats and dogs from euthanasia at local municipal shelters.Its current shelter is at 8620 Stella Link Rd. in Houston, but it's looking for a more permanent home. It hosts regular adoption events around the city.