Pets & Animals

Shake Shack donating portion of proceeds to help dogs and cats

EMBED <>More Videos

Shake Shack will donate a portion of it's sales each Tuesday in March to help homeless dogs and cats.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Shake Shack will donate a portion of it's sales each Tuesday in March to an animal rescue.

When you order at one of the participating stores, be sure to mention Houston Pets Alive! for 25 percent of your purchase to be donated to the rescue.

RELATED: Lance McCullers Jr. saves hundreds of pets a week with Rescued Pets Movement
EMBED More News Videos

Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. has teamed up with Rescued Pets Movement to rescue thousands of animals this year.



Participating locations include Shake Shack locations at Rice Village, Houston Galleria and Montrose.

Houston Pets Alive! helps to save homeless cats and dogs from euthanasia at local municipal shelters.

RELATED: 'Miracle puppy' survives attempted euthanasia, finds forever home
EMBED More News Videos

Rudolph is getting a second chance at life -- literally!



Its current shelter is at 8620 Stella Link Rd. in Houston, but it's looking for a more permanent home. It hosts regular adoption events around the city.

You can find out more about how to help here.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
pets & animalshoustonanimal rescueshake shackpet adoption
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Alleged drunk driver had BAC of .210 before fatal crash
Woman sleeping outside strip center set on fire in SW Houston
Proposed bill would halt STAAR test for 2 years
9-year-old girl gets Chuck E Cheese to change MLB game
Heinz introduces two mayo mashups: Mayocue and Mayomust
Man arrested in December murder of Fairfield Inn hotel employee
Drink beer and save animals at Houston Zoo Brew
Show More
Houston ranks No. 2 as most stressed city in Texas
FDA allows treatment of depression with nasal spray
New stroke treatment in Montgomery Co. gets patients help faster
Woman walking off METRO bus hit by vehicle in N. Houston
Chick-fil-A offering fish sandwich for Lent
More TOP STORIES News