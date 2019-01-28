Severely maimed puppy recovering in San Angelo

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5109631" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A bipartisan bill has been introduced to make animal cruelty a federal felony.

An 8-week-old puppy named Waffles was seized by animal control during a drug raid. Waffles' ears had been crudely cut by his owner."This poor pup was located in a house that the Street Crimes Division executed a narcotics search warrant. The owners were charged with felony offenses and we removed an infant from the residence," said SAPD Officer Ed Kading.Police say the home was in such disgusting condition, the Fire Marshal's Office starting the process to condemn the home.The owners may not be charged with animal cruelty."We have that option with some further investigation on that misdemeanor offense. At the moment, the felonies these defendants are facing could lead to serious penalties. We have time," said Kading.Animal rescue Concho Valley PAWS has taken in Waffles. He has a fever indicative of infection, but is in the care of a local veterinarian and will go home with a foster soon.Once he's feeling better, he'll be looking for his forever home.