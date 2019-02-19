PETS & ANIMALS

Seagull caught stealing french fries in hilarious photobomb

PHOTOBOMB: The seagull can be seen stealing some french fries while the rest of the people in the photo react hilariously.

SURFSIDE BEACH, Texas (KTRK) --
A photographer caught a shot of a seagull stealing some french fries and photobombing his shoot!

The seagull, which is in the upper right-hand corner of the photo, can be seen stealing some french fries while the rest of the people in the photo react hilariously.

The funny photobomb occurred while photographer, Charles Jesse Miller Jr. was taking a photo for the cover for Image Magazine at Surfside Beach.


In his Facebook post, Miller said that "the most successful photo of my career thus far has been a gull stealing a french fry and I am ok with that."
