Rice University warns students of coyote sightings around campus

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Coyotes have been spotted roaming the Rice University campus, and officials are urging people to be aware.

The Rice University Police Department said it received multiple reports of coyote sightings over the last couple of weeks at various locations around campus.

Those spots include near the Kraft building, the North Annex Lot, North College area and Sewell Hall. RUPD said there have been no reports of any coyote attacks.

"In most cases, coyotes pose very little threat to people," read a notice sent to Rice students, faculty and staff Sunday night.

Below is a list of tips provided by the university to help you in case you come across a coyote:

  • Do not run away or turn your back to a coyote. It could trigger the coyote's instinct to give chase.
  • Be especially aware when walking your dog or jogging around sunrise and sunset. That's the time of the day when coyotes are most active.
  • Keep dogs on short leashes while walking outside. Wildlife authorities recommend a leash no longer than 6 ft.


This tip is especially important between February and July because that is pupping season, a time of year when coyotes are more territorial.
  • Never feed coyotes. Feeding coyotes endangers residents in your community because it lures mores coyotes into the neighborhood.
  • Yell, clap your hands, blow a whistle and try to make yourself look larger if you have a close encounter with a coyote.
  • Do not allow a coyote to get in between you or your pet or child. Keep children close to you.


To report a coyote sighting, you can call RUPD by calling 713-348-6000 or ext. 6000 from a campus phone.

RUPD will then notify the city and county's animal control.
