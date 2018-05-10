BABY ANIMALS

Rescuers bitten after mistaking bobcats for domestic kittens

Some well-meaning rescuers were bitten by what they thought were cute, cuddly kittens. (Credit: City of San Antonio Animal Care Services/Facebook)

SAN ANTONIO, TX --
Three well-meaning people suffered bites when the kittens they rescued after hearing them mewling in a San Antonio alley turned out to be ravenous bobcat cubs.

The caretakers found the blue-eyed, stub-tailed pair of young bobcats on Saturday and, thinking they were Bengal kittens, took them in.

They fed the bobcats milk from pet-feeding bottles but realized something was amiss when the aggressive animals tore the bottles apart and bit them.

They called animal control officers and a wildlife rescue group took the wild cats away.



Workers intended to wait in the alley hoping to find the mother and reunite her with the cubs.
