Rescued Harbor seals find forever home at Moody Gardens

Two rescued Harbor seals will get a new home next week at Galveston's Moody Gardens. (KTRK)

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Next week, two rescued Harbor seals will make their public debut at Moody Gardens.

Tomato and Ravioli came to Galveston from the North Coast Marine Mammal Center in Crescent City, California.

Tomato was rescued at just four months old after being found on a boat ramp with severe injuries due to a suspected dog attack.

Ravioli was born premature and was picked up by tourists last March.

Neither animal can survive in the wild, so the seals will live in the North Pacific exhibit with two other Harbor seals, as well as two sea lions.
