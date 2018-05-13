PETS & ANIMALS

Real estate agent rescues starving and abandoned dog from apartment building

A real estate agent in Rockford, Illinois rescues a dog, after it is abandoned by its previous owner in an apartment (KTRK)

ROCKFORD, Illinois (KTRK) --
An Illinois real estate agent has gone above and beyond the call of duty by rescuing a starving dog.

Tim Johnson heard that a dog was left behind by some tenants at an apartment complex.

He wanted to pitch in and help, so he went to the unit where the dog was left. What Johnson found was shocking.

Lady was so thin you could see the bones of her rib cage and back. She was emaciated and scared. Also, there was feces and urine throughout the apartment.

"I found her with no food or water and she had obviously been there for multiple weeks," said Johnson.

Johnson said he thinks Lady had been alone in the apartment for about three weeks.

"If you're not providing proper food, water, vet care for your pet, it is a misdemeanor," reminded Stephanie Hicks executive director of Care for Pets said. "It's heartbreaking because there are resources, people hesitate to give them to animal services maybe because there is a $25 fee."

Johnson plans to take Lady to Iowa where she will be nursed back to health. Also, he has multiple families lined up who are interested in adopting Lady.

Also, the property owners plan to file a police report, as well as a report with animal services.
