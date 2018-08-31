PETS & ANIMALS

Rats, roaches and snakes force high school to cancel classes for 2 days

MEMPHIS, Tennessee (KTRK) --
An apparent rat, snake and cockroach infestation is forcing a Tennessee high school to cancel class on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Crews in Memphis are now going through the school to find where the animals are coming from and how to get rid of them.

Officials say they are inspecting the campus and performing the necessary treatments.

"It's not about things jumping everywhere. It's about having them out of the building," school volunteer Helen Collins said.

Collins says the problem at the school is not as bad as people are making it out to be.

"There is no way in God's creation that Kirby is the only school with a rodent in it," Collins said.

The school board nor district officials would comment on the issue, but the superintendent says they have pumped millions into maintaining their buildings.

The school says they are continuing to work with pest control professionals to figure out the source of the problem.
