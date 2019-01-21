ONLINE DATING

Rare frog finds mate for reproduction via online dating profile

EMBED </>More Videos

Frog finds mate via online dating: as seen on Action News at 5 p.m., January 20, 2019

You know the saying. Sometimes you have to kiss a lot of frogs to find your prince.

Well, after searching for more than a year, this frog may be in luck.

A frog named Romeo, once called the loneliest frog on earth and long thought to be the only Sehuencas water frog in existence, is no longer all by himself.

He got international attention last year when scientists created an online dating profile to help him find a mate, and it worked.

Scientists found four other water frogs in the wild and one is the perfect age for reproduction.

Romeo and Juliet will have their first encounter on Valentine's Day and could end up saving their species.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsscienceonline datingu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ONLINE DATING
Woman sent 159K texts to man she allegedly stalked after 1 date
Woman stabbed multiple times by Tinder date
Dating app rape suspect accused of sexually assaulting teen
Couple lured robbery victim with sex on dating app: Deputies
More online dating
PETS & ANIMALS
Save money on your pets' meds without sacrificing quality
HPD K9 T-Rex learning how to walk on 3 legs after surgery
21 horses and a dog found dead on abandoned property
Woman rescues shih tzu abandoned at NE Houston park
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
5-year-old in critical condition after drunk driving crash
Kamala Harris 2020: California senator is running
2 men in high-speed chase fire shots out of Cadillac on I-45
Super Blood Wolf Moon makes appearance in Houston
8-year-old surprises stepdad with adoption proposal
Man believed to be speeding before crashing Corvette: police
HPD K9 T-Rex learning how to walk on 3 legs after surgery
The 60: New Orleans Saints fans say team was robbed
Show More
Save money on your pets' meds without sacrificing quality
Girl, 12, dies after snow fort collapses on her
Couple killed in Yosemite fall was intoxicated, autopsy says
Texas man sentenced after using Facebook to meet young girls
Houstonians honor Martin Luther King Jr. through day of service
More News