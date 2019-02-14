PETS & ANIMALS

Rare 'black panther' photographed for first time in a century

EMBED </>More Videos

Rare black leopard caught on camera for first time in 110 years

Black Panther has been everywhere in recent years - but spotting one of the animals the famous superhero is named after in the African wilderness is a little more rare.

A wildlife photographer and biologists working in Kenya have captured images that scientifically document the elusive African black leopard also known as a black panther for the first time in more than a century.

A tiny minority of leopards have a genetic mutation that causes them to appear all black.

Black leopards are actually a type of black panther, made famous by the Marvel Comics character of that name. Black panther is a general term that covers any black big cat. Black jaguars in South America, for example, are a type of black panther. Any black leopard in Africa and Asia is a type of black panther.

A team of San Diego Zoo biologists shot the rare footage after spending months watching and waiting.

The images are believed to be the first confirmed sighting of the rare animal since 1909.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsBlack Panthercatsafricau.s. & worldwild animals
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Luke Bryan adopts 18-year-old rescue dog
'Zombie deer' disease reported in 24 states
Tiger found in home seemed to be trained to take selfies: officials
TIMELINE: Houston area exotic pet incidents since 1998
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
3 dead bodies found inside Pearland home
AstroWorld Dreams: Did the mayor just hint at a new theme park?
Parents accused of causing 2-month-old daughter's death
'Zombie deer' disease reported in 24 states
Willis ISD teacher cuts hair to support bullied student
Worker dies after falling through roof in N. Harris Co.
Foul play ruled out in death of man found in Cypress lake
Sports apparel store forced to close after Nike boycott
Show More
Friends and family rally together to help student with surgery
Tiger found in home seemed to be trained to take selfies: officials
Pres. Trump and HPD Chief Acevedo stand side by side in DC
Digital Deal of the Day
Four high school students charged in robbery ring
More News