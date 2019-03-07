rodeo houston

RACING PORKERS: Pig races entertain RodeoHouston fans

Pig Races: May the pork be with you!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Meet your contestants: Ham Solo, Darth Porker, Luke Swinewalker, and Chewybacon.

They're all pigs, competing in a small tent at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

They'll race around a small ring for snacks. Animal crackers are their favorite.

"We like to tell people that they are motivated by cheering, but that might be a slight exaggeration," laughed pig racing trainer Boomerang Jack.

In case you didn't guess, Boomerang Jack isn't his real name. But, it's all part of the energetic and entertaining show. There's a reason why it's one of the most popular spots at the Livestock Show and Rodeo.

"It was really good!" yelled out 6-year-old Cole Briley.

