A pit bull puppy dumped, not once, but twice has a new family.Her name is Republic and was the guest of honor at a fundraiser for Chip and Snip tonight, which is celebrating its first year of operating.Republic was originally rescued by Chip and Snip after her original owner was caught trying to dump her on the side of the road in Baytown.The former owner has been charged with two counts of animal cruelty and will be back in court next week.